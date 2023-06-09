Liverpool signs World Cup 2022 winner Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool [UK], June 9 : On Friday, Liverpool football club completed the signing of Argentine Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for 35 million pounds.

Midfield player Alexis Mac Allister played a crucial part in helping Argentina win the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 24-year-old left Brighton & Hove Albion after four years and is now ready to play for Liverpool in the upcoming Premier League season.

According to Liverpool's official website, Alexis Mac Allister said, "It feels amazing. It's a dream come true, it's amazing to be here and I can't wait to get started."

He further added, "I wanted to be in [from] the first day of pre-season, so it's good that everything is done. I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates."

The Argentine national said, "It was a fantastic year for me - World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton - but now it's time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day", as per the official website of Liverpool.

Alexis Mac Allister will be playing a vital role in the midfield for Liverpool.

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp also wanted to have a stable option in the midfield but injuries of a few players and inconsistent performance by others always left the gap open in the midfield for Liverpool.

According to Sky Sports, "The 24-year-old's arrival is likely to begin what looks set to be a busy summer at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp looking to freshen up a side that missed out on Champions League qualification this season."

"Midfield is a particular area of need for Liverpool, with Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner all leaving the club with their contracts expiring, while Arthur Melo will return to Juventus at the end of his loan deal", as per Sky Sports.

