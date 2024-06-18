"Love the Indian dance moves & passion for the #EURO2024": German Embassy

Berlin [Germany], June 18 : The German Embassy in India took to social media and expressed their feelings after watching the Indian dance moves and their passion for the ongoing UEFA EUROS 2024.

"We love the Indian dance moves & passion for the #EURO2024, spotted in Germany a few days ago! Let's celebrate football & friendship together," the German embassy wrote on X.

https://x.com/GermanyinIndia/status/1802620337974038582

Coming to Germany's previous fixture against Scotland, Jamal Musiala's stellar performance in the opening match of EURO 2024 helped Germany clinch a sensational 5-1 victory over Scotland at the iconic Allianz Arena in Munich.

Julian Nagelsmann's men were dominating from the beginning of the game and did not give Scotland any chance to score in the game.

Musiala was named the Player of the Match after his continuous efforts inside the Scotland box.

The German side will play against Hungary in their next match on Wednesday at the Stuttgart Arena in Germany.

Talking about the other fixture between Spain and Croatia in the European tournament, the former established their superiority and outclassed Croatia with a convincing 3-0 win in the Group B clash in their Euro 2024 campaign opener on Saturday at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

England and France also win their opening games in their respective groups. Where on one side England defeated Serbia 1-0 in the Group C encounter, on the other hand, France defeated Austria 1-0 in the Group D fixture.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor