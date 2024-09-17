Loyola Football Cup 2024: Shaurya's fiver leads Kalyani School to victory

Pune (Maharashtra)[India], September 17 : The Kalyani School led by a five-goal effort by Shaurya Anand proved to be the toast of the day in the Under-14 section, while Millennium School had Aarush Joshi and Aarit Deodhar net three-goals each in the same section in the Loyola Football Cup 2024 at the Loyola H.S ground.

In high-scoring encounters, The Kalyani School blanked St. Patricks School 8-1 in the Under-16 section and later Millennium School beat St. Xavier's School 8-3.

For, The Kalyani School Shaurya (26', 35', 37', 39', 46') led the way and Jay Kore (4'), Aarav Nayar (38'), Abrahim Somjee (33') scored a goal each. St Patricks School had Yuvraj Pardeshi (40') reduce the margin.

Millennium National School had Aarush Joshi (1', 11', 30') and Aarit Deodhar (20', 28', 60') do the bulk of scoring apart from Arjun Kaultkee (23') and Pratamesh Gaikwad (54') adding a goal each. St. St. Xavier's School were unfortunate in conceding a goal through Arya Inamdar (9' - o.g), while Eric Pappani (55', 59') netted a brace.

In other matches, The Kalyani School downed St. Patrick's School 4-1 in the Under-14 section and later registered a 3-1 verdict over St Patrick's in the Under-12 section.

Millennium National School had it easy with a 3-1 victory over St. Xavier's School in the under-14v section and a narrow 2-1 win over St. Xavier's School in the Under-12 category with Suyash Todkar (39') netting the match-winner.

Results (Day-2)

Under-16

The Kalyani School: 8 (Jay Kore 4'; Shaurya Anand 26', 35', 37', 39', 46'; Aarav Nayar 38'; Abrahim Somjee 33') beat St. Patricks School: 1 (Yuvraj Pardeshi 40')

Millennium National School: 8 (Aarush Joshi 1', 11', 30'; Aarit Deodhar 20', 28', 60'; Arjun Kaultkee 23'; Pratamesh Gaikwad 54') beat St. Xavier's School: 3: (Arya Inamdar 9' - o.g; Eric Pappani 55', 59')

Under-14

The Kalyani School: 4 (Ved Mishra 2'; Gohaan Motwani 5'; Vedang Berry 19'; Vihaan Shah 48') beat St. Patrick's School: 1 (Harshul Bhopale 21')

Millennium National School: 3 (Archit Patole 2', 50'; Shivam Katker 41') beat St. Xavier's School: 1 (Jasraj Singh 30')

Under-12

The Kalyani School: 3 (Vaduraj Kahdi 8'; Virat Chaichalia 10', 25') beat St. Patrick's School: 1 (Asad Shaikh 14').

Millennium National School: 2 (Kabir Ravankar 29'; Suyash Todkar 39') beat St. Xavier's School: 1 (Shavrya Patil 3').

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor