Luka Modric worthy of winning Ballon d'Or again, says Perez after Madrid's Super Cup win

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes midfielder Luka Modric's current form is worthy of another Ballon d'Or trophy after Los Blancos clinched 12th Spanish Super Cup title on Sunday.

Real Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in Riyadh to win the first trophy of their season. This is La Liga giants' first piece of silverware since Carlo Ancelotti returned to the club. Veteran Croatian Luka Modric was named man of the match in the final.

The 36-year-old midfielder, who has won Ballon d'Or in 2018, opened the scoring in 38th-minute, later Benzema's 52nd-minute penalty sealed the match for Madrid.

"Without wanting to brag, [Modric and Courtois] are the best players in the world in their positions," president Florentino Perez said to Movistar, as per goal.com, after the victory.

"Modric is in enviable form, it's worthy of winning the Ballon d'Or again," he added.

Modric gave Los Blancos the lead in the first half with a brilliant first-time curling effort into the top corner and in the second-half VAR awarded a penalty for handball against Yeray which Benzema converted into a goal. Thibaut Courtois was at his best in the 86th minute to keep out Raul Garcia's penalty, after Militao received a late red card.

The Madrid-based club is in Copa del Rey action next as they travel to Elche for their last 16 tie.

Athletic who couldn't defend their Super Cup title, also have the Copa del Rey next up as they host Barca. Bilbao club finished as runners-up for the third time.

( With inputs from ANI )

