Luke Shaw signs contract extension with Manchester United

Manchester [United Kingdom], April 4 : English left-back Luke Shaw has signed a new contract which will extend his stay at the club until 30 June 2027.

Shaw joined Manchester United in 2014 from Southampton and since then he has made 249 appearances for the club. Shaw has been phenomenal for Manchester United since the moment he entered Carrington.

Even though the beginning of his career was plagued by injuries Shaw made a strong comeback after Euro 2016. He featured regularly in the squad and became a popular face in the red side of Manchester.

"Nine years ago, I signed for this amazing club, and I'm thrilled to be extending my stay. I've grown immensely since coming to Manchester all those years ago, both as a person and as a player; I know what is needed to succeed at a club like this," Shaw said as quoted by Manchester United.

After Erik Ten Hag took control of rebuilding Manchester United, Shaw has turned out to be a crucial cog in the machine, even though it is the beginning of their journey.

"We're at the beginning of our journey under the manager and his coaching staff. We've been successful already this season, but we want much more. There's a great opportunity to create something special here, and I'm going to give everything to be part of that," Shaw continued.

John Murtough, Manchester United's football director, came forward to express his happiness after Shaw signed the contract extension: "Luke is a massively important player to the squad and has grown into one of the best defenders in the world. He has been at the club for nearly a decade and understands the expectations for success, and the hard work, commitment and high standards required to achieve it.

"He has added leadership to his other outstanding abilities, and we all look forward to seeing him in a Manchester United shirt for years to come," Murtough said as quoted by Manchester United.

