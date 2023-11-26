Mali advances to U17 FIFA World Cup semis

Jakarta, Nov 26 Mali advanced to the Under-17 FIFA World Cup semifinals after defeating Morocco 1-0, courtesy of a goal by Ibrahim Diarra in the 81st minute.

The match, held at the Manahan Stadium in Central Java Province, saw the West African country dominate possession, registering a total of 19 shots at goal compared to the North African country's five shots, reports XInhua.

In Tuesday's semifinal, Mali will face France, which earlier secured a victory against Uzbekistan at the same stadium, winning 1-0 through Ismail Bouneb's second-half goal after dominating possession with 28 shots as compared to Uzbekistan's six.

