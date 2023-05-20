Man City manager Guardiola currently prioritising Premier League win over UEFA Champions League title

Manchester [England], May 20 : Manchester City's manager, Pep Guardiola, believes that winning the premier league is the most important thing right now as his team will be facing Chelsea on May 21.

There are chances that Manchester City can be crowned as the premier league champions this weekend.

If Arsenal loses to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and Manchester City defeats Chelsea on Sunday, then Pep Guardiola's team will be crowned as champions.

Manchester City are currently at the top of the premier league with 85 points. Arsenal is in the second position with 81 points.

According to Sky Sports, Pep Guardiola said, "The Premier League is the most important competition because it's over 10-11 months, every week. We are lucky to finish at home with our people to take it."

Adding on he said, "The last one is the most difficult because there are a lot of emotions. We would not forgive ourselves if we became distracted.

In the last season of the premier league, Manchester City won the competition in a dramatic manner. Manchester City were up against Aston Villa and they were 2-0 down at halftime. Manchester City had to fight to secure the title and they won the game 3-2 in the end.

Remembering the game Pep Guardiola stated that, "We cannot forget reality, what happened against (Manchester) United and (Aston) Villa in the past. Football is emotion, in the moment. If we can win at home, we have to do it."

Pep Guardiola also laid stress on the remaining fixtures of the premier league by saying, "Now, we know, we have three games to win the title. Every game we win helps the next one."

Manchester City will be facing Chelsea on May 21, Brighton on May 25 and their last match is against Brentford on May 28.

Manchester City would also be gearing up for the FA Cup final against Manchester United on June 3. This will be the first-ever Manchester Derby final in the FA Cup.

