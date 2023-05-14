London [UK] May 14 : Matchday 36 of the premier league is already underway and we witnessed some thrilling encounters yesterday. Matches scheduled today are also going to be exciting as league leader Manchester City would be facing Everton. Arsenal, Liverpool and Leicester City will also be in action.

Manchester City Vs Everton: After a hard-fought battle with Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final, Pep Guardiola will shift his focus to the premier league now as the race for the title is close.

If Manchester City wins agaisnt Everton they will have a four-point lead on Arsenal who are the the 2nd position in the league table. Having played 34 matches, they have won 26, lost four and drew four.

On the other hand, this game is crucial for Everton if they want to stay in the premier league. If Everton fails to secure a win today then will be in the relegation zone. Everton has played 35 matches out of which they have won seven, lost 17 and drew 11.

Arsenal Vs Brighton: This fixture is of utmost importance for Arsenal. A win is required at all costs to keep league leaders Manchester City under pressure. If Arsenal wins against Brighton the gap will remain at one point. Unless Manchester City losses to Everton, Arsenal will go to the top of the league table.

Arsenal have played a total of 35 matches out of which they have won 25, lost four and drew six.

Brighton will be hoping to finish in the top ten of the league. Brighton are 8th in the league table with 55 points. They have won 16, lost 10 and drew seven.

Liverpool Vs Leicester City: Liverpool will be hoping to make it to the top four of the league table as that would give them an automatic qualification in the UEFA Champions League. Jurgen Klopp's side is having a good run of form as they have won their last five premier league matches.

Liverpool are 5th in the league table with 62 points. They have won 18, lost nine and drew eight.

For Leicester City, it is a do-or-die situation as they are in the 18th position in the premier league table with 30 points and may even get relegated if they fail to secure a point in this fixture.

Leicester have played 35 matches winning only eight, losing 21 and drawing six.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor