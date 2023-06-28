Manchester City signs Mateo Kovacic for four years

Manchester [UK], June 28 : Manchester City have signed Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea on a four-year deal, as per the official release.

The 29-year-old made 221 appearances in five seasons at Chelsea, winning the Champions League, Europa League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup, and collecting the club's Player of the Year award in 2019/20.

He has so far won 95 caps for Croatia and was a crucial part of his country's squad that reached the 2018 World Cup final and finished third at last year's tournament in Qatar.

Mateo Kovacic will be wearing jersey number 8, which was previously worn by Ilkay Gundagon who left Manchester City to play for Football Club Barcelona.

As per the official website of Manchester City, Mateo Kovacic said, "This is a brilliant move for me, and I cannot wait to get started with City."

He further added, "Anyone who has watched this team under Pep knows how good they are - for me, they are the best in the world. The trophies they have won are clear for all to see, but they are also the best footballing side out there."

The Croatian midfielder said, "To be joining this squad really is a dream for any footballer. I still have plenty of learning and developing to do, and I know under Pep's management I can become a better player, which is really exciting for me."

While concluding he said, "My plan now is to rest for a few weeks before coming back to Manchester to prepare for the new season. I want to help this club stay at the top and win more trophies."

