Manchester United bring in Ruben Amorim to replace Erik Ten Hag as club's head coach

Manchester [UK], November 1 : Days after sacking Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United have announced the appointment of Ruben Amorim as head coach from Sporting CP.

The Red Devils issued a statement confirming Amorim's arrival on a contract running until 2027, with the option of a one-year extension. Amorim will officially begin his tenure at Old Trafford on 11 November.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce the appointment of Ruben Amorim as Head Coach of the men's first team, subject to work visa requirements," the club said in a statement.

"He will join until June 2027 with a club option for an additional year, once he has fulfilled his obligations to his current club. He will join Manchester United on Monday, 11 November," the statement added.

Amorim is regarded as one of the most exciting and highly-rated young coaches in European football. An accomplished player and coach, he has twice won the Primeira Liga in Portugal with Sporting CP; the first of these marked the club's first title in 19 years.

According to Sky Sports, Manchester United paid Sporting an additional EUR1 million (£840,000) above his EUR10 million (£8.4 million) release clause for an early exit from his 30-day notice period.

Amorim replaces Ten Hag, who was dismissed earlier this week following Manchester United's 2-1 defeat to West Ham United. After Ten Hag's departure, Ruud van Nistelrooy took over as interim head coach.

Ten Hag had joined Manchester United as manager in April 2022, leading the club to two domestic trophies: the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024.

A former Benfica and Portugal midfielder, Amorim retired in 2017 before taking on his first managerial role at Braga in 2019. He joined Sporting in 2020, where he established himself as one of Europe's youngest and most promising coaches, winning the Portuguese League Cup three times, twice with Sporting and once with Braga.

