Manchester United goalkeeper Onana doesn't feel "pressure" about replacing former club stalwart

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana says he doesn't feel any pressure about replacing club legend David de Gea at the goalpost despite being caught in a web of criticism from fans and former players.

Onana, who made a name for himself by emerging as a wall at the goalpost for Inter Milan, has been chasing the shadows of his former self. Since arriving at Old Trafford from Milan in 2023, Onana has borne the backlash from his goalkeeping errors.

He was labelled as one of the "worst goalkeepers in Man United's history." In April, manager Ruben Amorim dropped the Cameroon international against Newcastle United after his goalkeeping errors in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final.

For many fans, Onana doesn't fit the picture as the ideal replacement for his predecessor, de Gea. As his on-field struggles extend, Onana remains unfazed. He looks at the opportunity to fill the Spaniard's shoes as an "extra motivation."

"I don't feel pressure. It's not the pressure, it's an extra motivation. We have been in the game for so long, so I don't think we have any pressure. For sure, no. For me, it's the opposite," Onana told reporters.

"It's my way of seeing things in life. Maybe I'm wrong, but I don't think so. So for me, it's you win or you learn," he added.

Onana's personal woes reflect in Manchester United's dreadful run in the last season. The Red Devils ended in the 15th spot in the Premier League, their worst position in the competition's history. Their last shot at redemption in the Europa League final was snatched away by their local rival, Tottenham Hotspur.

"It has been a tough season for all of us. Football is about the team. We win together, we lose together. We are not playing tennis at the end of the day. I'm very happy because it was a learning time. It was a learning time, we faced difficulties, we stayed together as a team. For me, this is the most important thing, so now we have to move on," he said.

"Of course, it was a tricky period for me and for other players, but it's not an excuse. It's not today; it will be tomorrow. If it's not tomorrow, it will be after tomorrow. We always have to be positive because life doesn't stop," he added.

