Manchester United manager Amorim doesn't expect financial backing in January transfer window

Manchester [UK], December 31 : Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim admitted that the club won't spend in the upcoming January transfer window after their 2-0 defeat against Newcastle United.

From hopes to compete for the Premier League title at the beginning of the season, Manchester United are now just seven points away from the relegation zone.

Following the 2-0 defeat at home, Manchester United slipper to the 14th spot with 22 points in 19 matches. While the January transfer window opens up the possibility of bolstering the squad, Amorim is not expecting financial backing from the club.

"We don't have that possibility in January. You know the situation better than I [do]. It's not the case I am not arriving here and I can spend a lot of money, changing the team. You know the situation so it's not a point to talk about it," Amorim told reporters as quoted from Goal.com.

Since he arrived at the club, Manchester United players have struggled to adapt to Amorim's 3-3-system. Even with the consistent failures with the formation, Amorim remains committed to the 3-4-3 system, which he has used in his past managerial stints.

Ahead of the club's upcoming fixtures, Amorim shrugged away the suggestions of reverting from 3-4-3 to the 4-3-3 system which was favoured by his predecessor Erik ten Hag.

With the possibility that the previous system could solve the team's problems, Amorim argued that switching back to a previously unsuccessful setup is not the answer that United currently needs.

"I have to sell my idea. If I change all the time it is going to be even worse. But I understand they have a lot of difficulties because they spent two years playing one way. You can feel it, I can feel it but I have to sell my idea, I don't have another one," he said.

"When you have a change of coach, especially in this type of club, it is because they were not winning. They play in the system they were bought for and were losing. So I am going to change to that system? This team was already in problems," he added.

After suffering another defeat, Manchester United will now face the table-toppers Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor