Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag defines Rasmus Hojlund's role

Manchester [UK], August 6 : Manchester United head coach Erik Ten Hag explained the role that their latest recruit Rasmus Hojlund will take once he is fit enough to make his debut for the club.

The Red Devils announced the signing of the Danish striker till June 2028, with an option of a further year on Saturday.

Hojlund is not expected to feature for Manchester United in the opening week of the Premier League as he continued to recover from an injury.

After United's victory against Lens, Ten Hag explained the role the young striker is likely to play for his team. While speaking to the club's website about their latest acquisition Ten Hag said, "He is really a frontman, very direct to the goal. A very good presser, a physical presence and I think in the balance of this squad we needed that."

"Alongside Rashford, [he is] another player who is direct and can score goals and that is all in his mind – he wants to score goals," Ten Hag added.

Rasmus will be keen to develop even further under Ten Hag as his long-term contract leaves a lot of room for improvement, something which Ten Hag relishes.

"I think he has such a huge potential and now it is up first to him to explore that and we will support him – all the coaches. l’m sure the whole team was waiting for a type like him and they will integrate and in the dressing room or on the pitch they will help him. But as I said, finally the player – he has to prove it," Ten Hag added.

Finally, Ten Hag pointed out how Hojlund's strong desire to succeed will play a major role in bringing the best out of him.

"That is the characters we need: we need hungry players and he is a player who is so determined to score goals and win games and win trophies," Ten Hag signed off.

Manchester United will play their first game of the Premier League 2023/24 campaign against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor