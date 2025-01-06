Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim drops massive hint about Zirkzee's future

Liverpool [UK], January 6 : Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim admitted that there is a possibility of Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee leaving the club in the January transfer window, Sky Sports reported.

Zrikzee was signed by Amorim's predecessor, Erik Ten Hag, in the summer transfer window. The Dutch striker secured a move to Old Trafford with a price tag of £36.5m from Bologna. Six months since his arrival, Zirkzee has struggled to adapt to the challenges.

Since making his debut against Fulham with a banging goal, Zirkzee has slowly faded away. He has gone through a tumultuous first six months at Old Trafford since he arrived from Italy.

In 20 Premier League matches, the 23-year-old has just three goal contributions to his name, including three goals and one assist.

Amorim opened up about the young forward's future and conceded there is a chance of him leaving the club in the ongoing winter transfer window and said, as quoted from Sky Sports, "I want to keep Josh because he gives everything. He's trying in training, but we don't know, the window is open."

"We will see what happens. We just need to focus on training and take this for the next game. So it's just one point. Let's focus on the performance, take this to the next game," he added.

Meanwhile, club captain Bruno Fernandes sent a strong statement to his compatriot. He offered assurance that the United players continue to believe in Zirkzee as he continues to go through a challenging period.

"I was in the stands [against Newcastle] and have never seen something like this, and it really frustrates me and annoys me because he is a player that always gives his all," Bruno said.

Zirkzee last appeared for Manchester United as a substitute against Liverpool on Sunday night. After a goalless first half, the pace of the game picked up when Lisandro Martinez broke the stalemate with a thunderous effort. Liverpool needed just seven minutes to find the equaliser through Coady Gakpo.

The fortune shined on Liverpool after De Ligt handed the ball in the penalty box after Alexis Mac Allister's header. The Egyptian wizard, Mohammed Salah, slotted the ball into the back of the net to muscle Liverpool to a 2-1 lead.

Despite trailing with just 20 minutes of regular time left, Manchester United dug deep and restored the parity in the game. Ten minutes later, Amad Diallo equalised after Alejandro Garnacho set him perfectly with a cross. Harry Maguire had the chance to clinch the winner, but he fluffed his chance as the game ended in a draw.

With a point in their kitty, Manchester United moved to the 13th spot with 23 points before hosting Southampton next week.

