Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen calls Rasmus Hojlund a "wise purchase"

Manchester [UK], October 10 : Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen believes that the acquisition of young striker Rasmus Hojlund by the Red Devils is a "wise purchase."

The young Danish striker is yet to find the net in the Premier League after making five appearances, but he has announced his arrival after scoring three goals in the UEFA Champions League.

Hojlund's national compatriot Eriksen feels that the young forward fits into the plan and the style of football that the manager Erik Ten Hag wants his team to play.

"I think Rasmus has been a wise purchase. He's a guy who fits into the squad, fits into the way of playing, understands the coach's ideas. He's a good guy who works hard," Erik said as quoted from the club's official website.

He further went on to talk about the off-field relationship he shares with the youngster and said, "We've been out to eat. He's been over at my house, and we see each other every day at the club. I have given him my advice, and he has chosen to live close to the stadium and the training facility, so he has listened there. He is very mature in his approach to things."

At just 20 years of age, he has 27 goals in 87 club appearances for teams including Atalanta (2022-23), Sturm Graz (2022) and Copenhagen (2020-22). Rasmus has also played for clubs HUI, Brondy IF and Copenhagen as a youth. He made his international-level debut for Denmark last year and has six goals so far for his country in six matches.

After the Danish striker joined the club, Hojlund said that the club offered him the perfect environment to grow and develop and grow as a player.

"Once I had spoken to the manager (Erik Ten Hag), I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development. I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world. Under his guidance and support, I know that I am capable of achieving great things together with my new teammates at this special club," Hojlund said at the time of joining the club.

