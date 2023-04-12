Manchester United set to miss Rashford against Sevilla in UEFA Europa League quarter-final

Manchester [United Kingdom], April 12 : Manchester United received a huge blow ahead of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final game against Sevilla on Friday.

Manchester United released a statement to announce the unavailability of the young English sensation Marcus Rashford because of a muscle injury.

Rashford was taken off the pitch in the 80th minute of Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Everton at Old Trafford. The seriousness of his injury was clearly visible as he immediately headed to the dressing room for treatment.

Subsequent assessment of the injury indicated that Rashoford would be unavailable for the next few games, but is expected to be back for the season run-in.

Erik Ten Hag will certainly miss his presence as Rashford has been in red-hot form this season with 28 goals in his name in all competitions.

The Red Devils manager has expressed his confidence in other players to step up while Marcus continues to recover in time.

"We have many more players across the squad who can score," Ten Hag said as quoted by Manchester United.

"I think we have players like Bruno, like Jadon Sancho, like Anthony Martial, like Scott McTominay, like Antony," Ten Hag said. "We have enough players with the capabilities to score goals, definitely," Ten Hag added.

Even with the absence of the goal-scoring English winger, Ten Hag still has a lot of attacking prospects on the bench. The French striker Anthony Martial, who scored the second goal on Saturday against Everton, has finally recovered his fitness after his season was plagued by a consistent string of injuries.

The Dutch striker Wout Weghorst is another attacking option who brings a different quality to a game. Even though he lacks the pace to run past defenders, the big Dutchman is an inevitable threat in the air and holds enough strength to brush off the defenders.

Along with this, Christian Eriksen is also back in contention after returning from a long-term injury lay-off with a substitute appearance against Everton.

Finally, United are expected to welcome Casemiro back into the squad for Thursday's clash with Sevilla after the Brazilian midfielder missed the past three Premier League games, plus the Emirates FA Cup tie with Fulham, due to suspension.

