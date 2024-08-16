"Maybe stay, maybe go on loan": Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola provides update on Cancelo's future

Manchester [UK], August 16 : Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed that Joao Cancelo is training with the team, and there is a chance he could play for the club once again.

In January 2023, Cancelo left Manchester City on loan to play for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich had a chance to make the deal permanent, but they opted to go against it.

Cancelo then moved to La Liga to play for FC Barcelona on a season-long loan. The Portuguese right-back hasn't played for Manchester City in 18 months and according to ESPN, Barcelona are interested in bringing Cancelo back.

Ahead of Manchester City's Premier League campaign opener against Chelsea, Guardiola stated that there is a possibility that Cancelo could play for the club once again.

"He's training with us. We will see, maybe stay, maybe go on loan. I don't know yet. He's training with us, behaving really well in the training sessions. He loves to play football. We will see. (Asked whether he could play for City again, Guardiola said) It can happen, yeah," Guardiola said in the pre-match press conference as quoted from ESPN.

Cancelo was included in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year two times. He was a crucial cog in Manchester City's Premier League title wins in 2021 and 2022. The 30-year-old has a contract at Etihad Stadium that will run till 2027.

Cancelo being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola admitted that his departure or retention depends on the club and Cancelo's agents.

"In training, we say hello and talk. About what's going to happen, it depends on his agents and the club. In the end, if he has to stay, we will treat him like all the other players like we have done since I have been here," Guardiola said.

"With respect, and try to take the best for his huge qualities that he has. I never doubt his qualities for one second. But I don't know what is going to happen," he added.

Manchester City will begin their hunt for their fifth consecutive Premier League title against Chelsea on Sunday.

