Mbappe sidelined for three weeks with thigh injury

New Delhi [India], September 25 : French footballer, Kylian Mbappe is set to miss three weeks due to a thigh injury, ruling him out of Real Madrid's upcoming derby against Atletico Madrid this weekend, as per a report by ESPN.

The star forward was substituted in the 80th minute during Madrid's 3-2 victory over Alaves at the Bernabeu. Despite having earlier scored to give Madrid a 2-0 lead, Mbappe complained of discomfort in his left leg, prompting the change.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti initially described the issue as a "knock," stating that Mbappe "asked to be substituted to avoid any problems."

However, Real Madrid confirmed the injury on Wednesday after medical tests.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the femoral biceps of his left leg," the club announced, as quoted by ESPN.

Sources indicate that Mbappe will be sidelined for three weeks, causing him to miss crucial matches against Lille in the Champions League and Villarreal in LaLiga, as well as the international break with France.

Real Madrid enter Sunday's derby at the Metropolitano Stadium second in LaLiga, with 17 points from seven games, trailing leaders Barcelona.

Atletico, currently with 12 points from six games, are set to face Celta Vigo on Thursday before the derby.

Mbappe has been in fine form this season, netting five goals in LaLiga, with his standout goal coming against Alaves.

His absence will undoubtedly be felt as Madrid navigate this critical phase of the season.

Mbappe's move was highly anticipated from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), as he was officially presented in front of 80,000 spectators at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Earlier in June, after years of speculation, Mbappe joined the Spanish club as a free agent.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner with France joined a Madrid team that was already loaded with talent and still celebrating its latest triumph in the La Liga competition.

