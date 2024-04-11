"Messi is the greatest player of all time": Monterrey coach Fernando Ortiz

New Delhi [India], April 11 : Monterrey head coach Fernando Ortiz labelled 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi as the "greatest player of all time" after his side clinched a comprehensive 3-1 win over Inter Miami on Thursday.

Ahead of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-final clash between both sides, Ortiz indicated that his side might fall on the wrong side of the referee's decision.

He got a lot of criticism from some sections of fans on social media. After the game, he clarified his stance and stated that his intention was not to offend anyone.

"I said that we were going to beat them, not for a lack of respect for Miami, just because I thought that my players would understand what needed to be done. To me, Leo is the greatest player of all time, I did not mean to offend anyone, I just gave an honest opinion," Ortiz said as quoted from Goal.com.

With a 3-1 win, Monterrey emerged victorious with a 5-2 aggregate win. He hailed Inter Miami for the challenge that they posed to them and said, "As a coach, I'm happy to eliminate a great team. Gerardo (Martino) and Leo are a great coach and player who are recognised worldwide. We have the satisfaction to win the series, but we are thinking of Tigres."

For Monterrey, Brandon Vazquez, German Berterame and Jesus Gallardo found the back of the net as they dominated the Messi-led side.

Drake Callender's mistake allowed Monterrey to take an early goal advantage. German Berterame and Jesus Gallardo were clinical with their finishing. Diego Gomez pulled one back for Miami but their woes increased as Jordi Alba got sent off the field in the final minutes of the game.

After crashing out of the tournament, Miami will face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

