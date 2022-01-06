Messi tests negative for COVID-19, to join PSG squad in coming days

Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed that Lionel Messi has tested negative for COVID-19.

"Leo Messi has tested negative for Covid-19. He has arrived in Paris and will rejoin the squad in the next few days," stated an official PSG statement.

Meanwhile, Layvin Kurzawa has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been placed in isolation and is undergoing the appropriate health protocol.

Messi along with three other Paris Saint-Germain FC players had tested positive for COVID-19 on January 2. The three other players who tested positive for COVID-19 were Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico, and Nathan Bitumazala.

The club also confirmed that Neymar will continue his treatment in Brazil until January 9 with members of the Paris Saint-Germain medical and performance staff. His return to training is still expected to be in about three weeks.

( With inputs from ANI )

