Messi's in league of his own: Alexander-Arnold

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Trent Alexander-Arnold, the talented Liverpool right-back, has shared his thoughts on why Lionel Messi is the ultimate football legend. He has also opened up about the best player he has ever had the pleasure of playing alongside.

Having shared the pitch with some of the greatest footballers of all time, England international Trent Alexander-Arnold has had the privilege of witnessing exceptional talent first-hand. His Champions League appearances for Liverpool have pitted him against the likes of Lionel Messi, the Argentine maestro who made his mark in Barcelona. In Alexander-Arnold's eyes, Messi stands out as a truly exceptional player, surpassing even the highest calibre of opponents.

Alexander-Arnold has told The Mirror as quoted by Goal.com, "It has to be Messi for me. The best player I've played. The best player that's ever played the game. To imagine anyone better than what I've been able to see, my brain doesn't comprehend it. There's no way anyone can be better.

"Lionel Messi is the greatest to ever play this game. There's just a different feeling playing against him than I've ever felt with anyone else. You're always on red alert when the ball is near him, I think it's very rare for a player to kind of put that feeling into other players so, for that reason I have to say it's him. For me, I think in many, many aspects of the game, he's probably the best at any given moment, he can almost do what he wants on a football pitch so for that reason he's the best," he further added.

The Argentine superstar just won the Copa America defeating Colombia in the Finals and has all the trophies in his cabinet. Argentina won their sixteenth title, going past Uruguay. He had to leave the field with tears during the finals but it turned into joy after the triumph.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor