Mikel Arteta "happy" with Arsenal's 5-0 win over Burnley in PL

New Delhi [India], February 18 : Following Arsenal's 5-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League (PL) on Saturday in Burnley, the Gunners' head coach Mikel Arteta said that he was "happy" with his team's performance.

While speaking at the post-match press conference, Arteta said that every player's performance was good against Burnley.

He added that the Gunners wanted to score more goals against Burnley without conceding any.

"Really happy obviously with the performance and the result, with the individual and collective as well. The contribution of every single player has been very, very good and the fact that the team looked like it wanted more. They weren't satisfied, they wanted to score more and didn't want to concede a goal, so I'm really pleased to see that consistency," Arteta was quoted by Arsenal's official website as saying.

When asked about Bukayo Saka's performance, Arteta said that the 22-year-old "trains a lot in many different situations".

"We tried with our players to make them unpredictable and I'm sure the opponents are looking at us a lot, and we have to find ways to create them problems. He's got this ability and he trains a lot in many different situations in and around the box, and today he had two brilliant finishes again," he added.

The head coach also praised the Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard and said that he has very good confidence at the moment.

"I think confidence-wise he's in a really good moment, and physically as well with the way he applies himself; defending, attacking, the connection, the movement that he gave us on the right-hand side, it's really good. He's hitting form," he added.

Following the 5-0 win in the Premier League, Arsenal stand in second place on the standings with 55 points after winning 17 of their 25 league games. The Gunners will lock horns against FC Porto in their upcoming fixture in the UEFA Champions League (UCL).

