"Mohammedan SC will make a lot of surprises this season": NEUFC head coach after winning their ISL 2024-25 opener

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 17 : NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali acknowledged Mohammedan SC's potential to surprise this season after his team clinched a victory against the debutants at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The Black and White Brigade began their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign on a strong note, putting the Durand Cup champions under pressure from the outset. Buoyed by the passionate home crowd, they grew in confidence and threatened the Highlanders on multiple occasions.

As both teams pushed for a breakthrough in the closing stages, the game began to open up. It was deep into stoppage time in the 94th minute when substitutes Huidrom Thoi Singh and Alaeddine Ajaraie combined to seal the victory.

Thoi Singh provided a precise assist, his first in the ISL, while Ajaraie opened his account with a composed finish to clinch the all-important three points.

"Sometimes it's nice when you don't play well and still get the three points," Benali stated at the post-match press conference, as quoted by ISL.

The Spaniard gave his take on the game, shedding light on the important aspects of the match.

"In the first half, we weren't consistent with the ball. We were too much in a hurry. We were not patient with the ball. We didn't read the game very well. But defensively, we were very, very good. Nearly no chances were created against us. But in the second half, we were much better with the ball; we created more chances, we made some tactical changes, and (looked) much better," said Benali.

Mohammedan SC appeared to be the stronger side on the pitch, dominating 60 per cent of the possession and matching NorthEast United FC in shots on target.

When asked if the Kolkata giants' performance in their ISL debut had surprised him, Benali remarked, "We were expecting this kind of game. We were expecting Mohammedan SC to play like this, to fight, to run. It's normal. And if somebody doesn't expect Mohammedan SC to play like this and to fight, he's mistaken. Be careful. They will make a lot of surprises."

"Mohammedan SC played (good) football, they prepared the game very well, (we knew) they would try to show in front of the fans, (so) we needed to be careful. And this is exactly what happened. We told the players to be patient, the goal would come and that's what happened exactly," the Spaniard commented.

