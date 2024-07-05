Mohun Bagan Super Giant bolster defence by signing centre-back Alberto Rodriguez

New Delhi [India], July 5 : Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mohun Bagan Super Giant bolstered their defence by acquiring Spanish centre-back Alberto Rodriguez.

The defender joins the Mariners on a two-year deal from Indonesian club Persib Bandung. He becomes the club's third signing ahead of the new season, following Lalengmawia Ralte and Tom Aldred.

The 6ft 3in tall defender brings a wealth of experience, having played across Europe and Asia. He won Liga 1 with Persib Bandung last season and was also in the Team of the Season.

Speaking about the new signing, head coach Jose Molina said as quoted from the statement by the club, "Alberto is a centre-back known for his physicality and aggressiveness, making him a leader in the backline. In addition to his defensive skills, he excels in building up play from the back and is proficient with both feet. Last season, he played a pivotal role in leading his team to victory in the Indonesian league."

Alberto Rodriguez looking to make an impact for his new club said, "I have been following the ISL for the last few years and witnessed Mohun Bagan Super Giant's dominant League Shield win. However, one of the primary reasons I chose to sign for the club was its immense fanbase."

"Playing in front of packed stadiums usually brings out the best in me, and MBSG is unparalleled in this regard in India. My main goal will be to defend the League Shield and pursue victory in other trophies as well," he added.

Meanwhile, FC Goa completed the permanent signing of midfielder Mohammad Yasir. The left-footed playmaker has agreed to a long-term contract with the club that will keep him with the club until the end of the 2027-28 season.

Yasir initially joined FC Goa on a short-term deal from Hyderabad FC during the winter break of the 2023-24 season.

