Mohun Bagan Super Giant boosts attack with signing of Jamie Maclaren

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG), the reigning Indian Super League (ISL) Shield champions have pulled off a major transfer coup by securing the services of Australian football legend Jamie Maclaren.

The prolific goal-scorer has inked a four-year deal with the Mariners, further augmenting their already formidable squad.

Jamie Maclaren's illustrious career has spanned multiple continents, with the talented striker showcasing his prowess in Scotland, Germany, and his native Australia. His footballing journey began with Perth Glory in the A-League, followed by a stint with Brisbane Roar.

Maclaren's subsequent move to Germany, saw him excel with SV Darmstadt 98 in the Bundesliga before a loan spell with Scotland's Hibernian FC. Upon returning to Australia, he tasted remarkable success with Melbourne City FC, where he etched his name in A-League history. He has also participated in international competitions such as the AFC Champions League and the Europa League Qualifiers.

During his illustrious tenure at Melbourne City FC, Jamie Maclaren etched his name into the club's history as a legendary figure. His remarkable achievements on the pitch were hallmarked by his clinical finishing, spearheading the club's attack with precision and contributing significantly to their domestic successes.

Notably, Maclaren led the team to an unprecedented three consecutive Premierships from 2020 to 2023. His standout campaign came in the 2020-21 season, where he scored an impressive 25 goals in just 24 appearances, earning him the Golden Boot award and his first trophy with the club. Furthermore, Maclaren made history by becoming the first player to score 100 goals for a single A-League club, a testament to his remarkable consistency and prowess.

Maclaren's impact on Melbourne City FC extended far beyond his impressive statistics, as he became a revered figure among fans for his unwavering dedication, leadership, and passion on the pitch.

Hi Macca! ✋#MBSG #JoyMohunBagan #আমরাসবুজমেরুন pic.twitter.com/D2xI1ZLo0I— Mohun Bagan Super Giant (@mohunbagansg) July 22, 2024

On Monday, MBSG posted a video of Maclaren on X, he is excited to join the Mariners.

"I am proud to have signed for Mohun Bagan, I really cannot wait to get to Kolkata and meet you guys, all my fans, and my new teammates, and also meet some friends I have played with before, looking forward to a super exciting season, Joy Mohun Bagan," said in the video.

At 30, Maclaren brings a unique combination of experience and expertise to the table, boasting a proven track record as a prolific goalscorer and a seasoned leader. Having worn the captain's armband at Melbourne City FC for several seasons, he has honed his leadership skills, making him an invaluable asset for MBSG.

With his wealth of experience in guiding his team, Maclaren is poised to play a pivotal role in the squad's quest to translate their domestic dominance into success on the continental stage.

Maclaren's international journey has been equally interesting, having represented two countries.

Maclaren's international career has been a fascinating journey marked by the representation of two countries. eligible to play for Scotland through his father, he started his international journey with the Scotland under-19 team. He later switched allegiance to Australia, his native country representing the U-20 and U-23 teams of Australia.

He earned his senior debut for the Australian national team in 2016, featuring in a friendly match against England and has since been a consistent presence in the Socceroos' squad. he has also represented his country at the FIFA World Cup 2018.

However, he has not featured for Australia in 2023 and was not included in AFC Asian Cup 2023. His last appearance came in November 2022 against Palestine.

