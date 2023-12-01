Morocco, Portugal, Spain submit bidding agreement for 2030 WC

By IANS | Published: December 1, 2023 11:20 AM 2023-12-01T11:20:50+5:30 2023-12-01T11:25:07+5:30

Geneva, Dec 1 FIFA announced Thursday that it has received bidding agreement from Morocco, Portugal and Spain for ...

Morocco, Portugal, Spain submit bidding agreement for 2030 WC | Morocco, Portugal, Spain submit bidding agreement for 2030 WC

Morocco, Portugal, Spain submit bidding agreement for 2030 WC

Google News Next

Geneva, Dec 1 FIFA announced Thursday that it has received bidding agreement from Morocco, Portugal and Spain for the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay also confirmed as bidders to host the centenary celebration with one 2030 World Cup match in each country, FIFA said, reports Xinhua.

Saudi Arabia's bidding submission for the 2034 FIFA World Cup was also received by FIFA, and the hosts will be appointed by the FIFA Congress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app