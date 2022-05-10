Morocco to host CAF Champions League 2022 final

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Monday said it had awarded the hosting of the CAF Champions League 2022 final to Morocco.

The date of the final is May 30.

The CAF received a bid from the Senegalese Football Federation and from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation to host the final of the CAF Champions League 2022.

The continent's football ruling body made this decision following the Senegalese Football Federation's withdrawal of its bid.

There are currently discussions underway within CAF to revert to the old two-legged home and away final to determine the winner of the CAF Champions League, rather than the one-leg final.

( With inputs from ANI )

