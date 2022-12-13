Mukesh Ambani joins the fray to buy Arsenal football team

Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani is reportedly looking to buy a football club in England. But that club is North London-based Arsenal and not Manchester United or Liverpool, as rumours had earlier suggested.

It's been about three weeks since the Glazer family announced their intention to sell their stakes in Manchester United, having decided to bring an end to their 17-year-long ownership. Even then, the rumours of Ambani being linked with the Red Devils emerged. But, it has now been reported that it's Arsenal that the 10th richest man in the world has his eyes on.

The business tycoons son is a big Arsenal fan and that the London club is the one the Ambani family would go for if they did enter the world of football.Ambani was mooted to be interested in the possible purchase of Liverpool too, soon after the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) announced the decision to sell the Merseyside club.

The report further adds that India's appetite for investing in non-cricket entities is increasing. Mukesh Ambani, who is reportedly worth USD 90.7 billion at the moment, is reportedly interested in the project.