Mumbai City FC announces signing of defender Hardik Bhatt on one-year contract

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : Mumbai City FC announced the signing of defender Hardik Bhatt on a one-year contract until the end of the 2024-25 season on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old returns to the Islanders after a loan stint earlier, in the second half of the 2022-23 season, Mumbai FC said in a press release.

Hardik began his professional career with ARA FC in Ahmedabad in 2019. Since then, he has played for Bengaluru United, Hyderya Sports, and Rajasthan United before joining Mumbai City FC in January 2023.

Hardik made four appearances for the Islanders during the 2022-23 season, representing the club in both the Indian Super League and the Super Cup. He was also part of the squad that won the ISL League Winners' Shield in 2023.

After the end of the 2022-23 season, he returned to Rajasthan United, where he played 14 games in the I-League in the 2023-24 season, providing two assists and helping the team stay in the league, the release added.

Overall, Hardik has played 47 games across domestic tournaments in India, scoring 2 goals and registering 2 assists. He now aims to contribute to Mumbai City's targets in the upcoming season.

Hardik Bhatt opened up about his return to the Islanders and said the club holds a special place in his heart.

"I am delighted to be back with Mumbai City FC. The club holds a special place in my heart, and I am honoured to wear the jersey again. It's a privilege to be part of a team that consistently raises the bar by winning titles, and I am looking forward to contributing to the team's success in the upcoming season," Hardik Bhatt was quoted as saying in the release.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky also welcomed the announcement and said Hardik is committed to improving his game.

"We are excited to have Hardik back with the club. He is a Mumbai native who has been with us before, and he is committed to improving his game and helping us move forward," Petr Kratky said.

