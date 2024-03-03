Mumbai City FC's Vikram Partap named Emerging Player of the Month for February

New Delhi [India], March 3 : Mumbai City FC forward Vikram Partap Singh has been named the Emerging Player of the Month for February 2024, following a series of impressive performances last month that propelled his team back into contention for the Indian Super League (ISL) League Shield.

The Islanders played five matches in February, and after a shocking defeat to Jamshedpur FC in the opening game, they regained momentum, remaining unbeaten in the remaining four matches. They secured three consecutive victories against East Bengal FC, Bengaluru FC, and Chennaiyin FC, and concluded with a draw against FC Goa.

Singh featured in all five matches, starting each game and accumulating 351 minutes on the field during the past month. The 22-year-old showcased excellence, finding the back of the net three times, with two goals against Bengaluru FC and one against FC Goa. He achieved a goal every 117 minutes with an expected goal (xG) rate of 1.13.

Singh's maturity and responsibility undoubtedly contributed to the team and this is one thing that will help his side in the upcoming matches as well. He made 21 touches in the opposition box, won 20 duels, gained possession of the ball 14 times, and maintained a passing accuracy of 70.1 per cent.

Out of 11 players shortlisted for the prize, Singh emerged as the outright winner this month, being the first choice for all nine experts who cast their votes. The second and third choices were Jamshedpur FC's Mohammed Sanan K and Hyderabad FC's Ramhlunchhunga, respectively.

Singh becomes the fourth recipient of this season's award, following FC Goa's Jay Gupta (October), Kerala Blasters FC's Vibin Mohanan (November), and Odisha FC's Isak Vanlalruatfela (December).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor