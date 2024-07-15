Mumbai City signs defender Sahil Panwar for upcoming ISL 2024/25 season

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 : Mumbai City FC (MCFC) confirmed the signing of 24-year-old defender Sahil Panwar on a free transfer. Sahil has signed a one-year contract, keeping him with the club until the end of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season.

Hailing from Dehradun, Sahil began his professional career with the Pune FC academy, earning a spot after impressing in the Subroto Cup. While with the club, Sahil also captained the U-18 side. Later, he joined FC Pune City and debuted in the ISL in January 2018. Sahil went on to play for Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC, where he established himself as a reliable defender.

In his ISL career spanning 70 appearances, the left-sided defender has recorded 88 interceptions, 230 duels won, 83 aerial duels won, and 270 recoveries. He has represented India at the U-20 level and was the team's captain during the 2017 SAFF U-18 Championship.

Sahil's addition will strengthen Mumbai City's defence and provide valuable depth and options across the backline.

"I am thrilled to join Mumbai City FC, a club with a rich history and strong ambitions that it fulfils season after season. I am grateful for the opportunity provided to me, and I am committed to working hard to contribute to the club's success. I look forward to meeting my new teammates, Coach Petr Kratky, and the amazing fanbase of the club," Sahil was quoted in a release from Mumbai City FC as saying.

"Sahil Panwar has been one of the most consistent defenders in the league for a while. His valuable experience and abilities will help us reach our goals. We have seen him play, and his qualities at the back will be crucial for us next season. We look forward to having him here and working with him," Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor