"My responsibility to find place for Mbappe": Ancelotti

New Delhi [India], July 23 : Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will be seamlessly "squeezed" in at Real Madrid's lineup, addressing concerns about how the French superstar will fit into the team's formation.

Following his highly-anticipated move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Mbappe was officially presented in front of 80,000 spectators at the Santiago Bernabeu last week. However, his precise role in the team has sparked debate, with fierce competition for places in the forward line.

Ancelotti is tasked with the pivotal challenge of seamlessly incorporating Kylian Mbappe into Real Madrid's attacking arsenal, which already boasts talents like Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham.

Generally, Mbappe has thrived as a left winger, but Vinicius has firmly established in that role. Ancelotti will likely need to develop an innovative tactical approach for the 2024-25 season to unlock the Frenchman's full potential.

While speaking at the Giffoni Film Festival, Ancelotti said when asked about where Mbappe will play, "It is my responsibility to find a place for Mbappe. We'll find a place for him, we'll squeeze him in," he said, according to Goal.com.

Spanish reports indicate that Ancelotti is mulling over a positional shift for Mbappe, relocating him to a central attacking position, allowing him to maximize his impact and maintain a harmonious balance within the team's forward line. This would allow Vinicius Jr. to remain on the left wing, with Rodrygo on the right.

Additionally, Bellingham is poised to drop back into midfield, where he might be tasked with inheriting the creative responsibilities previously shouldered by the legendary Toni Kroos, who retired from international football after Euro 2024.

Mbappe is on a well-deserved break after a gruelling 2023-24 season with PSG and France. He is expected to make his Real Madrid debut in the UEFA Super Cup Final against Atalanta on August 14, after making a full recovery from the broken nose he suffered at Euro 2024.

