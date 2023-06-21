N' Golo Kante joins Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], June 21 : Saudi Pro League title holders Al-Ittihad have acquired the services of another renowned player from Europe - French midfielder N' Golo Kante.

The Saudi club took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the World Cup-winning midfielder. In their caption, the club wrote, "Don't listen to the fake news Kante is an Ittihad player now."

Don't listen to the fake news[?][?] Kanté is an Ittihad player now! [?] to #WelcomeBox2Box pic.twitter.com/1LV3lE0MqU — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) June 20, 2023

AL Ittihad also shared details about the signing of Kante. In a statement the club wrote, "Ittihad Club has announced the signing of French international player N'Golo Kante, the former Chelsea player who won the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the 2021 UEFA Champions League Kante has signed a three-year contract with the club. The contract was finalized on Tuesday, June 20th, after Kante completed his medical tests at a specialized medical center in Dubai. This move comes as Ittihad, who recently won the Saudi Professional League, aims to strengthen their squad."

"Kante's addition to Al-Ittihad is considered one of the most high-profile and impactful signings in the club's history. It is part of the club's efforts to establish itself as a top choice for world-class players in the Saudi Professional League. The team is also preparing for a significant international tournament, the FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place at the end of this year," the statement ended.

Kante will be joining his former international teammate Karim Benzema for the next season. Al Ittihad are managed by former Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

Last season they finished five points ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr to lift the title. Kante will leave Chelsea after seven years.

His last season was plagued by injuries and he ended up missing 38 matches in all competitions. Chelsea struggled without him and finished in the 12th position in the Premier League.

