Nacho Fernandez extends his stay at Real Madrid

Madrid [Spain], June 22 : Real Madrid on Thursday announced Nacho Fernandez's one-year contract extension which will keep him tied to the club until the 30th of June 2024.

The Spanish defender has been a part of Los Blancos' history for the past 22 years. He joined Real Madrid's Under-11s academy side back in 2001.

For the first team, he has featured a total of 319 times. During this time he has won 23 trophies, 5 European Cups, 5 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 3 LaLiga titles, 2 Copas del Rey and 4 Spanish Super Cups.

The veteran defender hinted at his extended stay in Madrid last week as he said as quoted by Goal.com, "I have decided to stay at Real Madrid. There are offers as always but I want to stay one more year, I am so happy about it."

He will take up the captaincy armband from the former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema who decided to end his time with the Spanish Giants earlier this month.

The club released an official statement to announce the departure of the striker which read, "Real Madrid CF and our captain Karim Benzema have agreed to end his brilliant and unforgettable period as a player for our club. Real Madrid wants to show its gratitude and all its affection for who is already one of our greatest legends."

Apart from his time in the leagues, Nacho has also picked up 24 international caps with Spain. He was recently crowned as the champion of the Nations League 2023.

