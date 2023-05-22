Napoli's striker Victor Osimhen unhappy after being substituted in match against Inter Milan

Naples [Italy], May 22 : Napoli defeated Inter Milan 3-1 on Sunday in Serie A league in Naples but the match saw some drama with striker Victor Osimhen expressing his unhappiness after he was substituted by manager Luciano Spalletti 60 minutes into the match and replaced with Giovanni Simeone.

Though Napoli has already won the Italian Serie A league, the race for the golden boot (top scorer) is still on.

Victor Osimhen has 23 goals to his name and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez is three just goals behind the Nigerian.

Victor Osimhen was apparently keen not to miss the opportunity to score more goals and avoided a handshake with the coach after he was substituted.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa opened the scoring for Napoli in the 67th minute. In reply, Inter Milan's striker Romelu Lukaku scored in the 82nd minute of the match.

It seemed that the match was heading towards a draw but Napoli's captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo scored in the 85th minute of the match. His left-footed strike from outside the 18-yard box took the ball past Inter Milan's goalkeeper and into the top left corner of the net.

In the additional time, Gianluca Gaetaneo scored the third goal for Napoli and sealed the game.

Inter Milan are currently in the fourth position in the league table with 66 points. They have played 36 matches out of which they have won 21 matches, lost 12 and drew three.

Inter Milan are in the final of the UEFA Champions League in this. They will be facing Manchester City in the final on June 11.

Inter Milan's qualification to next season's UEFA Champions League looks in doubt as they need to finish in the top four of the league. AC Milan is in the fifth position with 64 points, just two points behind Inter Milan.

Inter Milan cannot afford to lose any match now because if they do they might slide out of the top four spot in the Serie A league table.

Inter Milan's remaining two league matches are against Atlanta on May 28 and Torino on June 4.

Inter Milan will also face Fiorentina on May 25 in the final of Coppa Italia.

