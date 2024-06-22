NED 0–0 FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Match Result: Kylian Mbappe-Less France Salvage Goalless Draw With Netherlands

Kylian Mbappe-less France drew 0-0 against the Netherlands as both teams move closer to the last 16 of UEFA Euro 2024 on Friday, June 21. However, Ukraine gain an emotional win over Slovakia.

Mbappe was an unused substitute on the bench in Leipzig. The new Real Madrid striker was forced to wear a nose mask in training this week after breaking his nose in France’s opening game of the tournament. Didier Deschamps included Mbappe in his matchday squad but elected not to risk his star striker, with qualification for the knockout phase largely assured.

Antoine Griezmann wasted two glorious chances for France. A share of the spoils leaves the sides level on four points at the top of Group D, one ahead of Austria, who beat Poland 3-1 earlier on Friday.

France will play the Poles, while the Netherlands will face Austria in the final games of the section on Tuesday.