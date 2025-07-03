Nestor Albiach departs from NorthEast United FC after two memorable seasons

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC, on Wednesday, announced the departure of Spanish midfielder Nestor Albiach after two memorable seasons with the club.

The 32-year-old joined the Highlanders in 2023 and made an instant impact in his debut season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in 20 ISL appearances. His contributions helped the team stage a strong comeback to finish seventh in the ISL 2023-24 standings, just one point short of a playoff spot.

The 2024-25 season began on a historic note, with NorthEast United FC lifting their first-ever silverware by winning the Durand Cup. Albiach remained a key figure for Juan Pedro Benali's side throughout the campaign and continued his fine form into the ISL.

He recorded seven more goal contributions during the ISL last season and played a vital role in helping the team return to the ISL playoffs for the first time since 2020-21.

In total, Albiach made 45 ISL appearances, scoring 11 goals and assisting four times. A reliable set-piece specialist, he created 59 chances, delivered 55 key passes, and completed 33 successful dribbles during his time with the Highlanders.

List of departures, extensions and new signings for NorthEast United FC:

Players In:

Lalrinzuala Hanhaur (Joined from Aizawl FC)

Contract Extension:

Bekey Oram

Macarton Nickson

Dinesh Singh

Fredy Chawngthansanga

Alaaeddine Ajaraie

Players Out:

Nestor Albiach (End of Contract)

Hamza Regragui (End of Contract)

Mirshad Michu (End of Contract)

Phalguni Singh (End of Contract)

Shighil Nambrath Shaji (End of Contract).

