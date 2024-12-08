"Never say never": Sunil Chhetri drops big hint about taking coaching role in future

New Delhi [India], December 8 : Former India captain Sunil Chhetri hasn't ruled out potential coaching for the future but affirmed he isn't looking forward to the role for now.

Chhetri's time in the Indian colours came to an end after he announced his retirement from the national team earlier this year. His last game for the Blue Tigers was against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on June 6.

With Chhetri no longer involved in the international circuit and his appearances limited to the Indian Super League (ISL), there has been speculation about his future. With the coaching role in view, the 40-year-old dropped a subtle hint about taking a managerial role in future, but as for now, it is not on the cards.

"First of all, you should never say never ever. Right now, I don't want to be a coach. Right now, I don't want to wake up at 7 am at the sound of an alarm clock," Chhetri said while speaking exclusively to ANI.

Chhetri, featuring for Bengaluru FC, went on to address his plans if the ongoing season of the ISL turns out to be his last. He revealed that he has not planned anything and will take a year's sabbatical because he is not looking to rush into anything.

"If this is my last ISL and I don't play anymore, then I don't know. I've not planned anything. I'll take a one-year sabbatical. If I play one more year... Then the plan shifts one more year. But whenever I'm done with football completely, I will take a year's sabbatical. I'll think because I don't want to rush. I want to find some tranquil time and think about what to do, what not to do, what went wrong, what happened, etc. And after that, I'll think, what to do," he added.

Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

Chhetri received the Arjuna Award in 2011, and the Padma Shri in 2019. In 2021, he became the first footballer to get the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour.

In a career that spanned over 19 years, Chhetri netted 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. Interestingly, the former Indian football captain is fourth overall, in the all-time international goal scorers' list. Chhetri played a major role in India's footballing fortunes in the last decade, earning legendary status in the nation's sporting history.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor