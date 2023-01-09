New date announced for Crystal Palace vs Man Utd

Selhurst, London, Jan 9 After the results of this weekend's FA Cup third-round ties, a new date for the postponed Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park can now be confirmed.

"The Palace v Man Utd match will take place on January 19, 1:30 IST kick-off.

"The Premier League apologises for the late notice in confirming this fixture and understands supporters' frustrations," it said in a statement.

