Nicolas Jackson reveals why playing for Chelsea is his dream

London [UK], July 1 : Chelsea's latest signing Nicolas Jackson revealed why signing for Chelsea and playing in the Premier League will be a dream come true for him.

Chelsea announced the arrival of the versatile forward on Friday following his successful 2022/23 season with Villarreal. While speaking to the club's official website Jackson revealed how he used to see the Stamford Bridge on TV and now he will be stepping on the pitch in Chelsea's colours.

"This is the first time I've been to Stamford Bridge, it's perfect. I wanted to join a big team and Chelsea is one of the best teams in the world, plus I've watched them since I was young. I watched Demba Ba, Didier Drogba, Nicolas Anelka was good too, big players. So I always dreamed of playing for a team like this," Jackson said.

"When Chelsea came there was no question in my mind. I always had this kind of team in my mind. I talked to my family and my agent and I have icons who played here - Drogba and Ba, big strikers. So when Chelsea came my heart said the answer should be yes and I decided to follow it and come here. I remember the Champions League final in 2012 and especially when Drogba scored that header right at the end. I watched those players for Chelsea when I was growing up so I decided to follow in their footsteps. Hopefully, that's what continues to happen now I'm here," Jackson added.

After Jackson officially became a blue the Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley also expressed their delight and said, "We are excited to welcome Nicolas to Chelsea. He is a young player with big potential, as he showcased for Villarreal last season. We believe he is ready for this next step in his career and look forward to him working with our new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino, and his Chelsea teammates."

Jackson came into the limelight last season after he made a comeback from an injury setback which ruled him out of action for the first couple of months of this year. Jackson came back on a strong note as he led Villarreal's attack as a centre-forward, rather than playing the role of a support striker in a 4-4-2 system. This further increased his scoring rate as he bagged nine goals in Villareal's last 8 league games of the season. This earned him La Liga's Player of the Month for May award.

