Nine men Kerala Blasters FC dig deep to return to winning ways over shorthanded Punjab FC

New Delhi [India], January 5 : Kerala Blasters FC defeated Punjab FC by 1-0 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season on Sunday.

A spot-kick from Noah Sadaoui was enough for Kerala Blasters FC to secure a win, especially after going down to nine men in the final quarter. With their 0-1 win today, Kerala Blasters FC became just the third side to win an Indian Super League game after receiving two or more red cards after Mumbai City FC (4 vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant on 20 December 2023) and Chennaiyin FC (2 vs Kerala Blasters FC on 16 December 2014 with both these bookings coming in AET).

With this win, KBFC is back in the reckoning of the playoffs being only three points behind sixth-placed Odisha FC (20). On the other hand, Punjab FC have succumbed to four consecutive defeats, and they were missing key attackers Luka Majcen and Ezequiel Vidal due to suspensions.

It was a slow start to the game as both teams opted for a caution-first approach. Kerala Blasters FC did show some urgency in the first quarter through their main marksman Noah Sadaoui. However, the hosts enjoyed the lion's share of possession but hardly created any meaningful chances in the first 20 minutes.

The visitors had a sniff at Punjab FC's goal in the 24th minute when Noah found Korou Singh in the penalty area with a delightful cross. But the youngster's header was way off target to trouble the goal. Three minutes later, Kerala Blasters FC came even closer to breaking the deadlock when Adrian Luna latched onto a loose ball and hammered it towards goal forcing Muheet Shabir to come up with an outstanding save to deny the Uruguayan.

Kerala Blasters FC, eventually, broke through Punjab FC's resilience in the 44th minute and once again it was courtesy of Noah. The Moroccan made a surging run down the left flank and was brought down by Suresh Meetei in the box, resulting in a spot-kick for the visitors. Noah stepped up and slotted it past Muheet to score the opener.

Panagiotis Dilmperis turned to Leon Augustine at the start of the second half to add that extra pace in attack at the cost of Nihal Sudheesh.

However, things took a drastic turn for the visitors in the 58th minute when Milos Drincic was sent off after he received a second yellow card for illegally blocking Leon near the final third, reducing the Kerala Blasters FC to 10 men. Interim head coach TG Purushothaman brought on Pritam Kotal replacing Korou to bolster the backline. Minutes later to everyone's surprise he also replaced Noah with Alexandre Coeff to shut up shop.

The game strategy was further complicated for Kerala Blasters FC in the 74th minute when Aibanbha Dohling was sent off for clattering into Leon. The referee thought it to be a dangerous play and handed him the marching orders, reducing the visitors to only nine men.

Looking to salvage something from the game, Dilmperis brought on Filip Mrzljak and Ninthoinganba Meetei replacing Melroy Assisi and Muhammad Suhail to add more attacking impetus in the final quarter.

Punjab FC did throw bodies forward in search of the equaliser but the visitors stood firm despite their numeric disadvantage and had answers to all the questions asked of them on the night.

Although Noah played only 65 minutes, he was the defining factor for the Kerala Blasters FC. He scored the only goal in the game whilst creating three chances. He also registered as many as five crosses. The Moroccan completed 14 out of his 17 attempted passes.

Punjab FC will travel to Guwahati to lock horns with NorthEast United on January 10 whereas Kerala Blasters FC will host Odisha FC at home on January 13.

