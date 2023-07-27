'Nobody above Atletico Madrid': Club's manager Diego Simeone lashes out at Joao Felix

Seoul [South Korea], July 27 : Portuguese striker Joao Felix faced the wrath of Atletico de Madrid head coach Diego Simeone after he revealed his desire to play for their rivals FC Barcelona.

In a recent interview, Joao Felix confessed that he would love to play for Xavi's Barcelona and he revealed that since his childhood it was his dream to play at Camp Nou.

His comments didn't go down well with the Madrid boss. When the Argentinian manager was questioned about the future of the young forward he told reporters as quoted by Goal.com, "The most important thing is that none of us in the team is more important than Atlético de Madrid. Atleti is much more important than all of us."

"When we arrived at this club, the values and their way of working such as commitment, humility, and respect must be given by each one from the place we are until the day we are, but make it clear that there is nobody, but nobody, but nobody above Atletico Madrid," Simeone added.

Felix was also omitted from Atletico's pre-season game against K-League XI on Thursday.

In the winter transfer window, the young forward made a move to Chelsea in order to play a style that suited his form of play but in the end, he failed to leave his mark under Graham Potter as well as Frank Lampard.

In the past seven months, Felix has featured for the London club 16 times. He scored four goals in the Premier League. Along with this, he made four Champions League appearances wearing shades of dark blue but he failed to open his account in the European competition.

After the appointment of the Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino, he started to bring in players that suit his preferences as well as his playing style.

Uncertainty still remains around Felix's future. He could be on the move if Simeone decides to keep Felix out of the playing XI.

