NorthEast United FC celebrates big 5-0 win against Jamshedpur FC

Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 26 : NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) thrilled their home fans at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati with a stunning 5-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25. This win, their second of the season, highlighted NEUFC's attacking prowess as they dismantled Jamshedpur's defence throughout both halves. It marked the club's biggest win in ISL history and the first time they have scored five goals in a single league match.

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) was reduced to 10 men after defender Stephen Eze was sent off in the 29th minute, further aiding NEUFC's dominance, according to a media release by ISL.

However, the Juan Pedro Benali-coached team had already secured an early lead with a goal just five minutes in, thanks to Alaaeddine Ajaraie. Buanthanglun Samte set up a straightforward pass on the left flank, which Ajaraie confidently converted into a stunning top-right corner finish, drawing gasps from the crowd.

Two minutes later, Mohammed Bemammer found Ajaraie in a prime scoring position to double the Highlanders' lead. Though Ajaraie's attempt from the centre of the 18-yard box didn't immediately yield a goal, Eze's second yellow card just before the half-hour mark shifted the game's momentum entirely, with NEUFC taking complete control thereafter.

NorthEast United FC also unearthed a gem in Parthib Gogoi, who didn't disappoint as he brought up a brace to reach 10 ISL goals, the most by any player before turning 22. Known for his long-range shots last season, Gogoi showed a more refined approach this time. He first slotted a squared pass from Ajaraie into the bottom-right corner in the 44th minute, and 10 minutes into the second half, he capitalised on a perfect setup from Jithin MS, netting it into the top left corner to extend NEUFC's lead further.

NEUFC kept pressing despite their comfortable advantage. Substitute Macarton Nickson made an immediate impact, scoring from the edge of the box into the top-right corner via an assist from Hamza Regragui in the 82nd minute. Ajaraie wrapped up the game with his second goal in the 90th minute, capping off a swift counter-attack initiated by Michel Zabaco, who found him in prime position at the centre of the box.

