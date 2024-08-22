Nottingham Forest sign Alex Moreno from Aston Villa on loan until end of season

Nottingham [UK], August 22 : Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest announced the signing of Alex Moreno from Aston Villa on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

The club released a statement to announce the arrival of the Spanish left-back, "Nottingham Forest is delighted to announce the signing of Alex Moreno from Aston Villa. The 31-year-old has joined on loan until the end of the season with the Club holding an option to make the move permanent."

Last season, Moreno made 29 appearances for Aston Villa under head coach Unai Emery and helped the club qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Before his stint with Aston Villa in 2023, Moreno was a familiar face in La Liga. He featured 127 times for Rayo Vallecano and 122 times for Real Betis. Moreno was a part of the Real Betis side that lifted Copa del Rey in 2022.

Following his arrival in the UK, Moreno made an instant impact, registering three assists in 19 Premier League appearances. But eventually, he fell down the pecking order.

Chief Football Officer Ross Wilson expressed his delight at Moreno's arrival and said, "Alex is a player we have had a long-standing interest in so we are naturally all very happy to see him arrive at Nottingham Forest today. He has amassed significant experience in La Liga and the Premier League, and he brings all of that quality and experience to our group now."

Moreno's departure from Villa comes after Ian Maatsen joined the club earlier in the ongoing summer transfer window. On June 28, the 22-year-old left-back arrived from Chelsea to join Villa.

During his stint with Dortmund, Maatsen made 16 Bundesliga appearances and scored two goals. He also made seven appearances in the Champions League and found the net once.

After signing for Chelsea in 2019, Maatsen spent the majority of his time on loan spells. He played for PSV Eindhoven, Charlton Athletic, Coventry City, Burnley and Dortmund.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor