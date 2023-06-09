Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik attends India's clash against Mongolia at Intercontinental Cup

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 9 : Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met the Indian team as well as the Mongolia players during the line-up and conveyed his best wishes in India's campaign opener in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 kicked off at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Also, gracing the occasion were AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran. The city of Bhubaneswar was abuzz with excitement as this is the first time the Indian National Football team is playing in Odisha.

"It delights me to see Odisha once again welcome a marquee football event at the iconic Kalinga Stadium. This exemplifies Odisha's dedication to establishing itself as a prominent football hub in India. I am confident that the participating international teams will have a remarkable experience competing at this venue. Football enthusiasts from Odisha will have the opportunity to witness an exceptional display of the sport," CM Patnaik said.

Footballers from Odisha have an opportunity to watch and learn from their idols, he added.

The Odisha CM assured the AIFF president of full support for the development of football. Chaubey thanked the chief minister for hosting the championship and appreciated the State government's role in football development in the state.

Odisha has been investing in football development over the last few years. The FIFA Under 17 Women's world cup was successfully organised in October 2022. Kalinga Stadium has been the host venue for various national-level tournaments and leagues like the ISL, IWL, Super Cup etc. The National Youth teams ( Under 18 and 16 years) are based in Bhubaneswar with the support of the Odisha government.

In the match, India won the game by 2-0 with Sahal Abdul Samad and Lallianzuala Chhangte featuring on the score sheet.

