Odisha FC's home form meets Bengaluru FC's table topping run, set to play out an enthralling game

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 30 : Odisha FC will face Bengaluru FC in their upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 match on Sunday at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, with the game scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Odisha FC enter the contest on the back of an emphatic 6-0 win over Hyderabad FC, climbing to sixth in the ISL table with three wins and three draws this season. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, sit at the top, boasting six victories and two draws. The Blues recently secured a 2-1 victory over Mohammedan SC in their last away match.

Odisha FC have begun to find their rhythm after a shaky start to the season, while Bengaluru FC have been in dominant form from the outset. Both teams have momentum on their side and will aim to capitalise on it as they push forward in the competition.

Odisha FC have won their last two ISL matches against Bengaluru FC at the Kalinga Stadium. A victory here would make Bengaluru the fourth team against whom Odisha maintain a 100% win record at this venue (minimum two games), joining East Bengal FC, Hyderabad FC, and NorthEast United FC. The passionate home crowd in Bhubaneswar could inspire the Juggernauts to achieve this milestone.

The Juggernauts are unbeaten in their last two encounters with Bengaluru FC in the ISL (W1 D1). A win or a draw on Sunday would mark their longest-ever unbeaten streak against the Blues.

The Blues have won two of their four away matches this season, replicating a feat they last achieved in the first four away games of the 2018-19 season (4/4 wins). Their well-coordinated gameplay has helped neutralise the home-away factor, with consistent performances across venues.

Bengaluru FC have scored multiple goals in each of their last two ISL matches. The last time they managed a longer streak was a five-game run between January and February 2023. Their attack has been strengthened by the return of Sunil Chhetri, who came off the bench to score a brace in their last game against Mohammedan SC.

Odisha FC head coach Sergio Lobera highlighted the importance of building positive momentum and securing points to strengthen their position ahead of the final leg of the season.

"The first step is the next game. We know we have six points at stake in the next couple of matches. Getting points is crucial to ensure a good position, which will help us in the final phase of the competition," Lobera said, as quoted in an ISL press release.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza credited their strong summer signings and pre-season preparations for their success this season.

"We made some excellent signings and worked hard to find the best players suited to our style. We had a good pre-season. Whether we are contenders or not is uncertain. Our focus is on playing and winning games," Zaragoza said.

Odisha FC and Bengaluru FC have faced off 10 times in the ISL. Bengaluru hold the upper hand with five wins, while Odisha have claimed three victories, and two matches have ended in draws.

Odisha FC's Hugo Boumous has been in excellent form, contributing a goal or assist in each of his last three games. At home, he has registered three assists this season, the joint-highest alongside Greg Stewart. Under Sergio Lobera's guidance, Boumous has rediscovered his form.

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri has scored three goals against Odisha FC in the ISL, the highest tally in this fixture. Another goal or assist would make him the top contributor in this matchup. His sharpness and hunger for goals could pose a significant threat to the Juggernauts.

Bengaluru FC's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been a formidable presence in goal, with a league-high save accuracy of 82.1%. He has saved 32 of the 39 shots faced this season, including 16 long-range efforts. Odisha's attackers will need to be at their best to overcome his solid defence.

Odisha FC's Ahmed Jahouh has provided assists in his last two games. His last assist against Bengaluru FC came in December 2021, but he has since gone six consecutive games without setting up a goal against them.

