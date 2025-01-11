"One point after four losses will give us confidence....": Punjab FC assistant coach Sankarlal

Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 11 : Punjab FC assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty expressed his satisfaction as the Shers secured a point away against NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday, saying that getting a point after four losses will give the team confidence.

The Highlanders took an early lead through Alaaeddine Ajaraie, who capitalized on a mistake by Punjab FC goalkeeper Muheet Shabir. The Shers responded late in the game, with Khaiminthang Lhungdim scoring the equaliser in the 82nd minute, earning them a point after four consecutive defeats.

Chakraborty shared his reflections on the match, detailing how the game unfolded and the tactical approach they had in place.

"Getting one point after four losses gives us confidence. Though we started this ISL (on a good note), we suddenly started losing. Also, our foreigners and a few Indians, because of the cards and injuries, were not there in the last few matches. So we are struggling," Chakraborty said in the post-match press conference as quoted by the Indian Super League (ISL).

"That is why we changed it to five at the back of the Mohun Bagan SG match. Then today, we discussed with our head coach that if we go down one goal, at least in the first half, we will change our formation in the second half because Filip (Mrzljak) also came after three or four matches because of the injury. He was not fit to play for the full 90 minutes," he added.

"In the second half, we succeeded (with our plan). If maybe Luka (Majcen) had scored, maybe it would have been 2-1. Also, they created some chances. So ultimately, at the end of the day, one point is giving us a little confidence," Chakraborty explained further.

Punjab FC academy graduate Muhammad Suhail came on as a substitute and displayed a moment of brilliance on the left flank, sending in a cross that Gurmeet Singh could not clear, allowing Lhungdim to finish with accuracy.

Chakraborty, who also oversees the reserve side of Punjab FC, expressed his satisfaction with how the club is fostering the transition from the reserve team to the first team.

"Last year, through the reserve team, five or six players were promoted to the first team, which is good for Punjab FC. That means the plan is going in the right direction. And that cross from Muhammad Suhail after dribbling was beautiful, and Lhungdim came in with the finish," said the assistant coach.

"According to that plan, we are happy to see players moving from reserve to first team in the game, but ultimately, in professional football, we have to win. So, the way our Punjab FC club is running is brilliant," he commented.

