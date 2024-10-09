Oscar Bruzon named as East Bengal's new head coach after Carles Cuadrat's departure

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 9 : After Carles Cuadrat's departure from the Red and Golds, East Bengal FC on Tuesday night announced the signing of Oscar Bruzon as their new head coach.

Earlier, Bruzon was the assistant manager to Nicolas Anelka in Mumbai City FC and made his comeback to the Indian Super League (ISL) after nine years. Bruzon's last coaching stint was with Bangladesh's top-tier club Bashundhara Kings.

খেলা ঘোরাতে আসছে সে! 👊#AmagoFans, join us welcoming our 🆕 boss, Óscar Bruzón to the ❤️💛 family! 🫡#JoyEastBengal #EmamiEastBengal #WelcomeOscar pic.twitter.com/Uspafm1qil— East Bengal FC (@eastbengal_fc) October 8, 2024

Bruzon's appointment came at a time when the Red and Golds are standing at the bottom spot of the ISL table and are yet to clinch points.

With his former club, Bashundhara Kings, Bruzon won 94 matches in 114 games and has achieved a points-per-match ratio of 2.59. With the Bangladesh club, the Spanish coach helped them win three Federation Cups, five League titles, and three Independence Cups.

Apart from domestic titles, Bruzon helped Bashundhara Kings shine in AFC competitions as well, where they won 11 of 19 matches.

In their previous match, under interim head coach Bin George's guidance East Bengal conceded a 2-0 defeat against Jamshedpur FC on Saturday at JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium.

Earlier on Monday, the Kolkata-based club announced the exit of head coach Carles Cuadrat after their successive disappointing performances in the Indian Super League.

One of the main achievements of the Spaniard at the Kolkata-based club was to end their 12-year drought, guiding them to a stellar Kalinga Super Cup title win earlier this year.

The Kolkata-based club displayed a sloppy performance in the past few months. In the ongoing season of the Indian Super League (ISL), East Bengal played four matches and failed to clinch their first win of the 2024-2025 season.

East Bengal will take on their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan SG in their upcoming game on Saturday at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor