Pedri stunned by new Barcelona goal hero Lewandowski

Barcelona, Aug 22 Pedri heaped praise on Robert Lewandowski after the Barcelona striker scored twice in a 4-1 win against Real Sociedad to open his LaLiga account here on Sunday.

On the back of a frustrating goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano on the opening weekend, the former Bayern Munich frontman opened the scoring with just 44 seconds on the clock.

Aleksander Isak equalised for La Real, who had chances to take the lead, before the introduction of Ansu Fati in the second half inspired Barcelona to their first win of the campaign, reports DPA.

Fati provided the assist for Ousmane Dembele to fire Xavi's side ahead, then combined with Lewandowski for the striker's second before the favour was returned for Fati to score Barcelona's fourth of the night.

The win brings an end to a three-match winless streak for Barcelona, stretching back to last season, and, while Lewandowski's efforts came on his 34th birthday, Pedri made it clear he appears far more youthful.

"Even though he's 34, he looks like he's 20. It's crazy how many goals he scores and, above all, how he works for the team, he helps us a lot," Pedri told Movistar after the match.

Barcelona's win came after a less than inspiring performance in the first half. Xavi's changes proved to be decisive, while the head coach believes the win reinforces the style in which his team want to play.

"We talked at half-time that we had to attack the spaces more," Xavi said. "Last week was a blow and this victory reinforces us because this is about insisting and wanting. At times we have played well, at others not so much when we have lost control and complicated things for ourselves."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor