Phil Jones set to leave Manchester United after 12 years

Manchester [UK], May 19 : Manchester United's one of the longest-serving players Phil Jones is set to leave the Premier League outfit after being a part of the club's history for 12 years.

Manchester United made an official announcement on their Twitter handle to announce his departure.

You'll always be a Red, @PhilJones4 [?]#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 19, 2023

Jones became a part of the Red Devils squad in 2011 from Blackburn Rovers and in the following season, he played a part in Manchester United's PL title-winning season (2012/13) which was Sir Alex Ferguson's final campaign in charge.

Throughout his career, Jones has had his ups and downs but he has been a crucial player for the club by displaying his sheer will and commitment.

"It's been very difficult, the last couple of years. There's no denying that. There is no hiding away from that. My family have been absolutely instrumental in keeping me on the straight and narrow and keeping me focused, to try to get fit and try to play more," Phil Jones said while speaking to Manchester United media as quoted by ManchesterUnited.com.

In his 12 seasons with the Red Devils, the 31-year-old has made 229 appearances for the Reds and scored six goals. He was a regular in the Jose Mourinho era (2016 to 2018). But after that, he started to lose his place under the new managerial changes as well as his injuries kept him away from the opportunities that came his way.

In the past four seasons, he has made only six appearances for the Reds in the Premier League.

"And, you know, I've missed playing football. I missed it. You grow up playing football and all you want to do is play football. It's all I've known, from such a young age, is to do what you love doing for a living. I've been fortunate enough to do that, albeit not as much as I would have liked."

"I've worked tirelessly hard. I literally left no stone unturned. I tried to get back as quick as I could, every time I was out in the last couple of years. I think the highlight for me would have to be the Wolves game [his return from injury last season], when I came back. That was just a moment that I'll never forget. It gives me goosebumps now, thinking about it. I mean I worked so, so hard to get to that stage of fitness," Jones concluded.

As of now, Jones is yet to reveal his next destination. As a free agent, he will look for the best option available to him as the Summer Transfer window approaches.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor